Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

CybrHawk SIEM XDR: Enterprise XDR platform for unified threat detection and incident response. built by CybrHawk. Core capabilities include Multi-source data ingestion from endpoints, cloud, servers, firewalls, applications, and user behavior, Cross-environment threat correlation and analytics, Unified detection and response view..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.