Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. CybrHawk SIEM XDR is a commercial extended detection and response tool by CybrHawk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in alert noise across endpoints, cloud, and on-premises infrastructure should evaluate CybrHawk SIEM XDR for its correlation engine; it collapses signals from disparate sources into actionable incidents rather than forcing analysts to stitch alerts together manually. The platform's strength in DE.CM and DE.AE functions means it prioritizes hidden threat discovery and dwell time reduction over forensic depth, which works well for teams that need faster detection cycles. Skip this if your primary need is post-incident investigation and recovery orchestration; CybrHawk is built for hunters and responders, not case managers.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Enterprise XDR platform for unified threat detection and incident response
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs CybrHawk SIEM XDR for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
CybrHawk SIEM XDR: Enterprise XDR platform for unified threat detection and incident response. built by CybrHawk. Core capabilities include Multi-source data ingestion from endpoints, cloud, servers, firewalls, applications, and user behavior, Cross-environment threat correlation and analytics, Unified detection and response view..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. CybrHawk SIEM XDR differentiates with Multi-source data ingestion from endpoints, cloud, servers, firewalls, applications, and user behavior, Cross-environment threat correlation and analytics, Unified detection and response view.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. CybrHawk SIEM XDR is developed by CybrHawk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and CybrHawk SIEM XDR serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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