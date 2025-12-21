Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery is a commercial backup as a service tool by CyberSentriq. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery
SMBs and mid-market firms dependent on Microsoft 365 without dedicated backup infrastructure should adopt CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery for its immutable off-site storage and zero egress fees on recovery, which eliminate both the attack surface and the financial penalty of ransomware incidents. The multi-region deployment with AES 256 encryption addresses data sovereignty requirements across geographies, and automated protection for new accounts removes the manual compliance work that typically breaks in growing environments. Skip this if your organization needs backup coverage beyond Microsoft 365 applications; CyberSentriq doesn't extend to on-premises workloads or non-Microsoft SaaS, so it works best as a focused layer rather than a platform.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Ransomware-resistant backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 data
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery: Ransomware-resistant backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 data. built by CyberSentriq. Core capabilities include Immutable off-site backups, AES 256 end-to-end encryption, Point-in-time and item-level restoration..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery differentiates with Immutable off-site backups, AES 256 end-to-end encryption, Point-in-time and item-level restoration.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery is developed by CyberSentriq. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery integrates with Microsoft 365, OneDrive, SharePoint, Exchange Online, Azure Blob and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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