Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery: Ransomware-resistant backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 data. built by CyberSentriq. Core capabilities include Immutable off-site backups, AES 256 end-to-end encryption, Point-in-time and item-level restoration..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.