Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

Cybereason XDR: XDR platform correlating multi-source telemetry into attack stories (MalOps). built by Cybereason. Core capabilities include MalOp attack story correlation, Multi-source telemetry integration (65+ sources), XDR Dashboard with MITRE classification..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.