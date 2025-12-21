Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Cybereason XDR is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Cybereason. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams dealing with fragmented detection stacks should pick Cybereason XDR for its attack story correlation; it ingests 65+ data sources and collapses alert noise into narratives that actually tell you what happened. The MalOp framework covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE strongly, meaning detection and analysis are where this platform excels. Smaller organizations or teams without dedicated incident response capacity will struggle with the manual investigation workflows that correlate these stories; Cybereason's managed XDR service exists partly because the self-service model assumes you have people to act on what it finds.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
XDR platform correlating multi-source telemetry into attack stories (MalOps)
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Cybereason XDR for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Cybereason XDR: XDR platform correlating multi-source telemetry into attack stories (MalOps). built by Cybereason. Core capabilities include MalOp attack story correlation, Multi-source telemetry integration (65+ sources), XDR Dashboard with MITRE classification..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Cybereason XDR differentiates with MalOp attack story correlation, Multi-source telemetry integration (65+ sources), XDR Dashboard with MITRE classification.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Cybereason XDR is developed by Cybereason. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Cybereason XDR serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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