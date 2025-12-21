Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Commvault Kubernetes Backup is a commercial backup as a service tool by Commvault. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Enterprise teams running Kubernetes across multiple clouds need Commvault Kubernetes Backup primarily for its air-gapped backup copies, which stop ransomware dead in ways incremental snapshots cannot. The tool covers NIST RC.RP and RS.MI strongly, meaning recovery actually works after incidents rather than just being documented. Skip this if your Kubernetes footprint is small or single-cluster; the licensing model assumes scale and the pre-configured automation pays off only when you're managing dozens of workloads across Azure, AWS, and on-premises simultaneously.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Enterprise backup and recovery solution for Kubernetes workloads and data
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Commvault Kubernetes Backup for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Commvault Kubernetes Backup: Enterprise backup and recovery solution for Kubernetes workloads and data. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Application-consistent snapshots for Kubernetes workloads, Support for any CNCF-certified Kubernetes distribution, Container Storage Interface (CSI) integration for volume snapshots..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Commvault Kubernetes Backup differentiates with Application-consistent snapshots for Kubernetes workloads, Support for any CNCF-certified Kubernetes distribution, Container Storage Interface (CSI) integration for volume snapshots.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Commvault Kubernetes Backup is developed by Commvault. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. Commvault Kubernetes Backup integrates with Azure Kubernetes Service, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, Red Hat OpenShift, Container Storage Interface. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Commvault Kubernetes Backup serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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