Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Commvault Endpoint Backup and Recovery is a commercial backup as a service tool by Commvault. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Commvault Endpoint Backup and Recovery
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing distributed workforces should pick Commvault Endpoint Backup and Recovery for its silent automation and user-driven self-service restore, which eliminate the backup window friction that kills adoption on remote fleets. Source-side deduplication and incremental-forever architecture mean you're not burning bandwidth on laptops scattered across geographies, and the cross-OS restore capability handles the Mac-Windows hybrid sprawl most IT shops actually deal with. Skip this if you need integrated endpoint detection and response or threat hunting; Commvault is recovery-first, not designed to catch what's happening on the machine in real time.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Endpoint backup and recovery solution for laptops and desktops
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Commvault Endpoint Backup and Recovery for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Commvault Endpoint Backup and Recovery: Endpoint backup and recovery solution for laptops and desktops. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Automated silent backups, Source-side deduplication, Incremental forever backup..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Commvault Endpoint Backup and Recovery differentiates with Automated silent backups, Source-side deduplication, Incremental forever backup.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Commvault Endpoint Backup and Recovery is developed by Commvault. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Commvault Endpoint Backup and Recovery serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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