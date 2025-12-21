Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Commvault Cloud for Government is a commercial backup as a service tool by Commvault. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Commvault Cloud for Government
Government agencies running hybrid or multi-cloud environments need Commvault Cloud for Government primarily for its FedRAMP High authorization combined with air-gapped immutable storage, which eliminates the rebuild-from-scratch scenario after ransomware. The tool scores high on NIST RC.RP (incident recovery) and PR.DS (data security), reflecting real separation between production and backup infrastructure. Skip this if your agency runs a single on-premises datacenter with no cloud footprint; the pricing and overhead favor organizations already committed to AWS or hybrid deployments.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
FedRAMP High authorized backup, recovery & DR solution for government entities
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Commvault Cloud for Government for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Commvault Cloud for Government: FedRAMP High authorized backup, recovery & DR solution for government entities. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include FedRAMP High authorization, GovRAMP High impact level authorization, FIPS 140-3 authorization..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Commvault Cloud for Government differentiates with FedRAMP High authorization, GovRAMP High impact level authorization, FIPS 140-3 authorization.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Commvault Cloud for Government is developed by Commvault. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. Commvault Cloud for Government integrates with Microsoft 365, AWS. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Commvault Cloud for Government serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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