Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

Commvault Air Gap Protect: Air-gapped, immutable cloud backup storage for ransomware protection. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Air-gapped data isolation from source environments, Immutable backup storage with zero-trust access controls, Ransomware detection with anomaly monitoring and honeypots..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.