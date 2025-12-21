Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Commvault Air Gap Protect is a commercial backup as a service tool by Commvault. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending against ransomware need Air Gap Protect's physical separation of backups from production networks, which turns recovery from an assumption into a guarantee when primary systems are encrypted. The three-tier storage architecture with immutable Retention Lock policies and zero-trust access controls directly addresses NIST PR.DS and PR.IR, the two functions most often compromised in ransomware incidents. Skip this if your organization hasn't experienced a breach or lives in a regulatory environment where air-gapped backup isn't mandatory; the operational overhead and cost of maintaining isolated storage isn't justified for teams still building basic backup hygiene.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Air-gapped, immutable cloud backup storage for ransomware protection
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Commvault Air Gap Protect for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Commvault Air Gap Protect: Air-gapped, immutable cloud backup storage for ransomware protection. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Air-gapped data isolation from source environments, Immutable backup storage with zero-trust access controls, Ransomware detection with anomaly monitoring and honeypots..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Commvault Air Gap Protect differentiates with Air-gapped data isolation from source environments, Immutable backup storage with zero-trust access controls, Ransomware detection with anomaly monitoring and honeypots.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Commvault Air Gap Protect is developed by Commvault. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Commvault Air Gap Protect serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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