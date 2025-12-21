Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery is a commercial backup as a service tool by Veritas. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure need Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery because its immutable DataLock snapshots and cyber vaulting actually prevent attackers from corrupting backups during lateral movement, not just detecting them after the fact. The zero-trust access model with quorum approval means recovery decisions require multiple humans, eliminating the single-admin account that ransomware typically exploits. Skip this if your organization prioritizes detection over recovery or lacks the operational overhead to manage multi-approval workflows; Cohesity assumes you've already been hit and need to come back faster than the attacker can encrypt your restore targets.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Ransomware data recovery solution with AI-based threat detection and backup.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery: Ransomware data recovery solution with AI-based threat detection and backup. built by Veritas. Core capabilities include AI and ML-based behavioral analytics for ransomware detection, Immutable backup snapshots with DataLock (WORM) capability, Zero Trust access controls with MFA, RBAC, and quorum approval..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery differentiates with AI and ML-based behavioral analytics for ransomware detection, Immutable backup snapshots with DataLock (WORM) capability, Zero Trust access controls with MFA, RBAC, and quorum approval.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery is developed by Veritas. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox