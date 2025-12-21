Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery: Ransomware data recovery solution with AI-based threat detection and backup. built by Veritas. Core capabilities include AI and ML-based behavioral analytics for ransomware detection, Immutable backup snapshots with DataLock (WORM) capability, Zero Trust access controls with MFA, RBAC, and quorum approval..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.