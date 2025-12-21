Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Cohesity NetBackup is a commercial backup as a service tool by Cohesity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing hybrid cloud infrastructure will get the most from Cohesity NetBackup because its immutability enforcement and automated malware detection actually prevent ransomware from corrupting backups at scale, which is where most recovery plans fail. The platform covers the full NIST RC recovery cycle,from incident mitigation through coordinated restoration,and includes native Kubernetes backup with hash-based IOC search that catches threats other backup tools miss. Skip this if your team is primarily on-premises with minimal cloud footprint; the hybrid orchestration features justify the complexity cost only when you're juggling AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Enterprise backup & recovery platform for hybrid cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Cohesity NetBackup for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Cohesity NetBackup: Enterprise backup & recovery platform for hybrid cloud environments. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include Storage-agnostic immutability, AI-powered anomaly detection and automated malware scanning, Hash-based malware and IOC search..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Cohesity NetBackup differentiates with Storage-agnostic immutability, AI-powered anomaly detection and automated malware scanning, Hash-based malware and IOC search.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Cohesity NetBackup is developed by Cohesity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. Cohesity NetBackup integrates with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Kubernetes, Cohesity FortKnox and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Cohesity NetBackup serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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