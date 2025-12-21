Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Cohesity Alta™ Recovery Vault is a commercial backup as a service tool by Cohesity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid infrastructure need Cohesity Alta™ Recovery Vault for immutable, air-gapped backup that actually stops ransomware encryption from spreading to your recovery point. The ML-powered malware scanning catches threats before restore, and unlimited restore operations mean you're not rationing recovery attempts when you're already under pressure. Skip this if your backup strategy is still tape-based or if you're not prepared to shift recovery operations into a cloud-first model; Alta's value collapses without network connectivity and assumes you'll actively monitor and act on anomaly alerts rather than treating backup as a set-it-and-forget-it process.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Cloud-based data vault for cyber resilience and recovery operations
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Cohesity Alta™ Recovery Vault for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Cohesity Alta™ Recovery Vault: Cloud-based data vault for cyber resilience and recovery operations. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include Immutable data storage, Virtual air-gapped data isolation, ML/AI-powered malware scanning..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Cohesity Alta™ Recovery Vault differentiates with Immutable data storage, Virtual air-gapped data isolation, ML/AI-powered malware scanning.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Cohesity Alta™ Recovery Vault is developed by Cohesity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. Cohesity Alta™ Recovery Vault integrates with Alta Data Protection, NetBackup. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Cohesity Alta™ Recovery Vault serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox