Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

Bitdefender GravityZone Platform: Unified security platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and MDR capabilities. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR)..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.