Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Bitdefender GravityZone Platform is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Bitdefender GravityZone Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams juggling multiple vendors will consolidate faster with Bitdefender GravityZone Platform because its EDR, XDR, and MDR stack actually talk to each other instead of creating separate alert streams. The platform's incident advisor maps findings directly to MITRE ATT&CK, which cuts triage time when you're deciding what matters, and tunable machine learning lets you dial down false positives instead of drowning in them. Skip this if you need deep forensics and recovery orchestration; GravityZone prioritizes detection and containment over post-incident automation.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Unified security platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and MDR capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Bitdefender GravityZone Platform for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Bitdefender GravityZone Platform: Unified security platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and MDR capabilities. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR)..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Bitdefender GravityZone Platform differentiates with Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR).
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Bitdefender GravityZone Platform is developed by Bitdefender. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Bitdefender GravityZone Platform serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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