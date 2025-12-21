Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. AvePoint Products is a commercial backup as a service tool by AvePoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid Microsoft 365 and on-premises environments should pick AvePoint Products because it handles backup and governance where most vendors force you to choose one or the other. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and PR.DS simultaneously,asset discovery paired with data protection across cloud and on-premises,which means you're not buying two separate tools. Skip this if you need detection-first security; AvePoint prioritizes recovery and compliance control, not threat hunting.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Platform for managing, protecting & governing digital workplace assets
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs AvePoint Products for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
AvePoint Products: Platform for managing, protecting & governing digital workplace assets. built by AvePoint. Core capabilities include Hybrid and on-premises environment support, Cloud environment support, Digital workplace asset protection..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. AvePoint Products differentiates with Hybrid and on-premises environment support, Cloud environment support, Digital workplace asset protection.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. AvePoint Products is developed by AvePoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and AvePoint Products serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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