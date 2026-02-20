Acompany: Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services. built by Acompany. Core capabilities include Confidential computing (秘密計算) technology for secure data processing, AI Cleanroom for protecting data and AI workloads, Data Cleanroom for safe utilization of organizational data..

Randtronics DPM easyCipher: Policy-based TDE solution for databases, servers, and laptops. built by Randtronics. Core capabilities include Transparent Data Encryption (TDE) for files, folders, and databases, Centralized, policy-based encryption management via agent deployment, Encryption key generation and management for all deployed agents..

Both serve the Confidential Computing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.