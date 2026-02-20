Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acompany is a commercial confidential computing tool by Acompany. Randtronics DPM easyCipher is a commercial encryption tool by Randtronics. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best confidential computing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise organizations processing sensitive data through AI workloads should evaluate Acompany's Confidential AI Suite if data privacy governance is blocking your model deployment timelines. The vendor's proprietary confidential computing technology addresses the core gap most teams face: NIST PR.DS and PR.PS coverage without sacrificing model performance, which matters when your data science team is tired of waiting for sanitized datasets. Skip this if you need broad DSPM coverage across unstructured data lakes or if your infrastructure is primarily on-premises; Acompany optimizes for cloud-native AI workflows, not legacy data discovery.
SMB and mid-market teams managing multiple database platforms without native encryption will find DPM easyCipher's policy-based TDE most valuable; it enforces encryption across MS SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL, and PostgreSQL from a single control plane rather than configuring each vendor's tools separately. The isolation of encryption keys from DBA and sysadmin roles addresses a real compliance gap that native database TDE leaves open. Skip this if your databases already have mature, vendor-native TDE deployments and your primary concern is detection and response; DPM easyCipher solves the encryption and key management problem, not the monitoring problem.
Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services.
Policy-based TDE solution for databases, servers, and laptops.
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Common questions about comparing Acompany vs Randtronics DPM easyCipher for your confidential computing needs.
Acompany: Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services. built by Acompany. Core capabilities include Confidential computing (秘密計算) technology for secure data processing, AI Cleanroom for protecting data and AI workloads, Data Cleanroom for safe utilization of organizational data..
Randtronics DPM easyCipher: Policy-based TDE solution for databases, servers, and laptops. built by Randtronics. Core capabilities include Transparent Data Encryption (TDE) for files, folders, and databases, Centralized, policy-based encryption management via agent deployment, Encryption key generation and management for all deployed agents..
Both serve the Confidential Computing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acompany differentiates with Confidential computing (秘密計算) technology for secure data processing, AI Cleanroom for protecting data and AI workloads, Data Cleanroom for safe utilization of organizational data. Randtronics DPM easyCipher differentiates with Transparent Data Encryption (TDE) for files, folders, and databases, Centralized, policy-based encryption management via agent deployment, Encryption key generation and management for all deployed agents.
Acompany is developed by Acompany. Randtronics DPM easyCipher is developed by Randtronics. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acompany and Randtronics DPM easyCipher serve similar Confidential Computing use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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