Acompany: Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services. built by Acompany. Core capabilities include Confidential computing (秘密計算) technology for secure data processing, AI Cleanroom for protecting data and AI workloads, Data Cleanroom for safe utilization of organizational data..

Nymiz Data Anonymization Software: AI-driven data anonymization & redaction software for documents & databases. built by Nymiz. Core capabilities include AI-driven identification of sensitive information, Multi-language support for 102 languages, Synthetic data substitution..

Both serve the Confidential Computing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.