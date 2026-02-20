Acompany: Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services. built by Acompany. Core capabilities include Confidential computing (秘密計算) technology for secure data processing, AI Cleanroom for protecting data and AI workloads, Data Cleanroom for safe utilization of organizational data..

Edgeless Systems Constellation: Confidential Kubernetes distro that runtime-encrypts cloud workloads. built by Edgeless Systems. Core capabilities include Runtime encryption of all workloads running inside the Kubernetes cluster, Shielding from cloud infrastructure and privileged third parties, Remote attestation to verify cluster integrity..

Both serve the Confidential Computing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.