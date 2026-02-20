Acompany: Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services. built by Acompany. Core capabilities include Confidential computing (秘密計算) technology for secure data processing, AI Cleanroom for protecting data and AI workloads, Data Cleanroom for safe utilization of organizational data..

Duality Platform: Privacy-preserving data collaboration platform using HE, MPC, FL, and TEE. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Secure encrypted queries on external datasets without exposing raw data or the query itself, Secure collaborative AI model training and deployment across multiple parties, Federated analytics on decentralized data with each party retaining data control..

Both serve the Confidential Computing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.