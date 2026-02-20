Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acompany is a commercial confidential computing tool by Acompany. Duality Platform is a commercial confidential computing tool by Duality Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best confidential computing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise organizations processing sensitive data through AI workloads should evaluate Acompany's Confidential AI Suite if data privacy governance is blocking your model deployment timelines. The vendor's proprietary confidential computing technology addresses the core gap most teams face: NIST PR.DS and PR.PS coverage without sacrificing model performance, which matters when your data science team is tired of waiting for sanitized datasets. Skip this if you need broad DSPM coverage across unstructured data lakes or if your infrastructure is primarily on-premises; Acompany optimizes for cloud-native AI workflows, not legacy data discovery.
Mid-market and enterprise organizations that need to collaborate on sensitive data without exposing raw datasets will find Duality Platform's value in query-level encryption; you can run analysis across external data while both parties keep information private, which is genuinely rare. The platform covers PR.DS and ID.AM through its multi-layer privacy-enhancing tech stack (homomorphic encryption, secure multiparty computation, federated learning, trusted execution), and the federated analytics capability means data never leaves each participant's control. Skip this if your use case is internal data governance within a single organization; Duality is built for cross-party collaboration, not for locking down your own data lakes.
Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services.
Privacy-preserving data collaboration platform using HE, MPC, FL, and TEE.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Acompany vs Duality Platform for your confidential computing needs.
Acompany: Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services. built by Acompany. Core capabilities include Confidential computing (秘密計算) technology for secure data processing, AI Cleanroom for protecting data and AI workloads, Data Cleanroom for safe utilization of organizational data..
Duality Platform: Privacy-preserving data collaboration platform using HE, MPC, FL, and TEE. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Secure encrypted queries on external datasets without exposing raw data or the query itself, Secure collaborative AI model training and deployment across multiple parties, Federated analytics on decentralized data with each party retaining data control..
Both serve the Confidential Computing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acompany differentiates with Confidential computing (秘密計算) technology for secure data processing, AI Cleanroom for protecting data and AI workloads, Data Cleanroom for safe utilization of organizational data. Duality Platform differentiates with Secure encrypted queries on external datasets without exposing raw data or the query itself, Secure collaborative AI model training and deployment across multiple parties, Federated analytics on decentralized data with each party retaining data control.
Acompany is developed by Acompany. Duality Platform is developed by Duality Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acompany and Duality Platform serve similar Confidential Computing use cases: both are Confidential Computing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox