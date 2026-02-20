Acompany is a commercial data security posture management tool by Acompany. Atakama is a commercial data security posture management tool by Atakama. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise organizations processing sensitive data through AI workloads should evaluate Acompany's Confidential AI Suite if data privacy governance is blocking your model deployment timelines. The vendor's proprietary confidential computing technology addresses the core gap most teams face: NIST PR.DS and PR.PS coverage without sacrificing model performance, which matters when your data science team is tired of waiting for sanitized datasets. Skip this if you need broad DSPM coverage across unstructured data lakes or if your infrastructure is primarily on-premises; Acompany optimizes for cloud-native AI workflows, not legacy data discovery.
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling sensitive file workflows across email, Teams, and Slack will get the most from Atakama because it encrypts at the file level without passwords or key management burden on users. The distributed key shard architecture and mobile-based decryption approval eliminate the centralized key server as a single point of compromise, and decoupled file access verification works independent of your IAM system. Skip this if your priority is detecting encrypted threats in transit; Atakama assumes files should stay encrypted and focuses on authorized access control, not anomaly detection around suspicious decryption patterns.
Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services.
File-level encryption platform using distributed key mgmt and AES-256.
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Common questions about comparing Acompany vs Atakama for your data security posture management needs.
Acompany: Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services. built by Acompany. headquartered in Japan. Core capabilities include Confidential computing (秘密計算) technology for secure data processing, AI Cleanroom for protecting data and AI workloads, Data Cleanroom for safe utilization of organizational data..
Atakama: File-level encryption platform using distributed key mgmt and AES-256. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Policy-based AES-256 file encryption without passwords, Distributed key management via key shards across devices and Key Shard Server (KSS), Mobile device-based decryption approval with session support..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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