Acompany: Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services. built by Acompany. headquartered in Japan. Core capabilities include Confidential computing (秘密計算) technology for secure data processing, AI Cleanroom for protecting data and AI workloads, Data Cleanroom for safe utilization of organizational data..

Atakama: File-level encryption platform using distributed key mgmt and AES-256. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Policy-based AES-256 file encryption without passwords, Distributed key management via key shards across devices and Key Shard Server (KSS), Mobile device-based decryption approval with session support..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.