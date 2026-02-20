Acompany: Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services. built by Acompany. headquartered in Japan. Core capabilities include Confidential computing (秘密計算) technology for secure data processing, AI Cleanroom for protecting data and AI workloads, Data Cleanroom for safe utilization of organizational data..

Armor DataArmor: Zero Trust encryption platform for endpoints, mobile, and cloud environments. built by ArmorxAI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Enterprise-wide encryption key management, AES256-bit symmetric key encryption in block cipher mode, Organization-owned and controlled cryptography keys..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.