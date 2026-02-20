Acompany is a commercial data security posture management tool by Acompany. Arexdata DSPM is a commercial data security posture management tool by Arexdata. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise organizations processing sensitive data through AI workloads should evaluate Acompany's Confidential AI Suite if data privacy governance is blocking your model deployment timelines. The vendor's proprietary confidential computing technology addresses the core gap most teams face: NIST PR.DS and PR.PS coverage without sacrificing model performance, which matters when your data science team is tired of waiting for sanitized datasets. Skip this if you need broad DSPM coverage across unstructured data lakes or if your infrastructure is primarily on-premises; Acompany optimizes for cloud-native AI workflows, not legacy data discovery.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling file shares across Office 365, SharePoint, and Google Workspace need Arexdata DSPM to stop permissions creep before it becomes a breach vector. The platform's real-time permission auditing and change notification workflow catches the kind of access drift that compliance audits always flag, and it maps directly to PR.AA and PR.DS controls without requiring separate tools. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises file servers or lacks the governance maturity to act on permission alerts; Arexdata assumes your team will actually review and remediate the findings it surfaces.
Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services.
DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking.
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Common questions about comparing Acompany vs Arexdata DSPM for your data security posture management needs.
Acompany: Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services. built by Acompany. headquartered in Japan. Core capabilities include Confidential computing (秘密計算) technology for secure data processing, AI Cleanroom for protecting data and AI workloads, Data Cleanroom for safe utilization of organizational data..
Arexdata DSPM: DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking. built by Arexdata. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include File activity auditing and forensic audit trail, Centralized file event registration and reporting, Real-time permission management and permit audit trail..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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