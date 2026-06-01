ACID Technologies: Dark web monitoring & digital identity protection with real-time threat alerts. built by ACID Technologies. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 dark web, deep web, and surface web monitoring, Tailored per-client keyword monitoring with multi-language support and Regex, AI-powered robot clusters and avatar injection for threat detection..

Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform: AI-driven cyber-surveillance platform for threat detection and monitoring. built by Enthec Solutions S.L.. Core capabilities include Automated monitoring of Internet, Deep Web, and Dark Web, AI-based contextual tagging to eliminate false positives, Phishing and fraud campaign detection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.