Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is a commercial cyber range training tool by ACI Learning. RangeForce Cyber Readiness Platform is a commercial cyber range training tool by RangeForce. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Academic programs and corporate training teams need ACI Learning Skill Labs because it actually lets students break things hands-on instead of watching videos, which is the only way network and security fundamentals stick. The CollegePro sets align with real course calendars across years 1-2, and auto-grading cuts instructor overhead on repetitive validation work. This is built for schools and training departments, not for security operations teams looking to upskill existing staff on incident response or threat hunting; if your goal is certifications and foundational competency, this works; if you need role-specific depth for security engineers already in the field, look elsewhere.
RangeForce Cyber Readiness Platform
Security leaders at mid-market and enterprise companies who need to move beyond one-off awareness training will get real value from RangeForce Cyber Readiness Platform because it actually drills team coordination under pressure, not just individual knowledge. The quarterly cycle methodology (Prime, Drill, Map, Upskill) with team exercises supporting up to 10 defenders creates measurable muscle memory around incident response workflows, and the platform maps performance directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Awareness and Training gaps by role. Skip this if you're looking for solo technical certification labs or if your team is too large for coordinated drills; RangeForce is built for teams that need to practice together, not learn in parallel.
Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs.
Cloud-based cyber range platform for team-based security training and drills
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Common questions about comparing ACI Learning Skill Labs vs RangeForce Cyber Readiness Platform for your cyber range training needs.
ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..
RangeForce Cyber Readiness Platform: Cloud-based cyber range platform for team-based security training and drills. built by RangeForce. Core capabilities include Cloud-based cyber range for team exercises, Attack simulation environments, Context labs for hands-on practice..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ACI Learning Skill Labs differentiates with Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems. RangeForce Cyber Readiness Platform differentiates with Cloud-based cyber range for team exercises, Attack simulation environments, Context labs for hands-on practice.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is developed by ACI Learning. RangeForce Cyber Readiness Platform is developed by RangeForce. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ACI Learning Skill Labs and RangeForce Cyber Readiness Platform serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Cyber Range. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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