ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..

RangeForce Cyber Readiness Platform: Cloud-based cyber range platform for team-based security training and drills. built by RangeForce. Core capabilities include Cloud-based cyber range for team exercises, Attack simulation environments, Context labs for hands-on practice..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.