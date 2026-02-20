Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is a commercial cyber range training tool by ACI Learning. PentesterLab PRO is a commercial cyber range training tool by PentesterLab. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Academic programs and corporate training teams need ACI Learning Skill Labs because it actually lets students break things hands-on instead of watching videos, which is the only way network and security fundamentals stick. The CollegePro sets align with real course calendars across years 1-2, and auto-grading cuts instructor overhead on repetitive validation work. This is built for schools and training departments, not for security operations teams looking to upskill existing staff on incident response or threat hunting; if your goal is certifications and foundational competency, this works; if you need role-specific depth for security engineers already in the field, look elsewhere.
Startups and SMBs building developer security awareness on a budget should pick PentesterLab PRO for its 700+ hands-on exercises that actually stick because they're designed around real web vulnerabilities, not generic compliance theater. The badge-based progression and assignment workflow let non-security teams run training independently, which matters when you don't have a dedicated AppSec function. Skip this if your priority is measuring secure coding outcomes across a mature pipeline; PentesterLab trains people to spot and exploit vulnerabilities, not to prevent them upstream during code review.
Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs.
Online platform offering 700+ hands-on web security exercises and training
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Common questions about comparing ACI Learning Skill Labs vs PentesterLab PRO for your cyber range training needs.
ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..
PentesterLab PRO: Online platform offering 700+ hands-on web security exercises and training. built by PentesterLab. Core capabilities include 700+ hands-on security exercises, Badge-based learning paths, Video tutorials with multilingual subtitles..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ACI Learning Skill Labs differentiates with Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems. PentesterLab PRO differentiates with 700+ hands-on security exercises, Badge-based learning paths, Video tutorials with multilingual subtitles.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is developed by ACI Learning. PentesterLab PRO is developed by PentesterLab. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ACI Learning Skill Labs and PentesterLab PRO serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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