ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..

PentesterLab PRO: Online platform offering 700+ hands-on web security exercises and training. built by PentesterLab. Core capabilities include 700+ hands-on security exercises, Badge-based learning paths, Video tutorials with multilingual subtitles..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.