Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is a commercial cyber range training tool by ACI Learning. Low-cost ICS Testbed is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Academic programs and corporate training teams need ACI Learning Skill Labs because it actually lets students break things hands-on instead of watching videos, which is the only way network and security fundamentals stick. The CollegePro sets align with real course calendars across years 1-2, and auto-grading cuts instructor overhead on repetitive validation work. This is built for schools and training departments, not for security operations teams looking to upskill existing staff on incident response or threat hunting; if your goal is certifications and foundational competency, this works; if you need role-specific depth for security engineers already in the field, look elsewhere.
Industrial security teams with limited budgets who need hands-on ICS attack scenarios will find Low-cost ICS Testbed valuable because it actually runs on commodity hardware instead of demanding specialized industrial equipment. The project includes ready-built attacker playbooks and a growing library of scenarios, eliminating the months of lab design work that usually precedes testbed deployment. Skip this if your team needs vendor-backed support or certification compliance mapping; this is a self-service community project with 119 GitHub stars and no commercial backing.
Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs.
A project providing a low-cost ICS testbed with affordable hardware, instructions, and attacker scenarios to facilitate learning in industrial security.
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Common questions about comparing ACI Learning Skill Labs vs Low-cost ICS Testbed for your cyber range training needs.
ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..
Low-cost ICS Testbed: A project providing a low-cost ICS testbed with affordable hardware, instructions, and attacker scenarios to facilitate learning in industrial security..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is developed by ACI Learning. Low-cost ICS Testbed is open-source with 119 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ACI Learning Skill Labs and Low-cost ICS Testbed serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools. Key differences: ACI Learning Skill Labs is Commercial while Low-cost ICS Testbed is Free, Low-cost ICS Testbed is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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