ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..

LetsDefend SOC Analyst Skill Assessment: SOC analyst skill assessment platform using real-world cyber incident challenges. built by LetsDefend. Core capabilities include Real-world cyber incident scenarios for candidate assessment, Browser-based blue team challenges, SIEM alert investigation challenges..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.