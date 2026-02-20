SOC analysts and threat hunters who need to sharpen skills against live threat data while building institutional knowledge will see immediate ROI from 418 Intelligence DEF3NSE. The platform combines real-time open-source threat feeds with gamified hands-on scenarios and SME coaching, addressing both NIST PR.AT (workforce training) and ID.RA (risk assessment) simultaneously across startups through enterprises. Skip this if your team needs a finished threat intelligence feed or managed detection service; DEF3NSE assumes practitioners want to do the hunting themselves, not consume pre-packaged answers.

LetsDefend SOC Analyst Skill Assessment

Security teams hiring or evaluating SOC analysts need LetsDefend SOC Analyst Skill Assessment because it tests candidates on actual incident response work, not multiple-choice trivia. The platform maps to MITRE ATT&CK Framework and includes SIEM alert investigation, phishing triage, and compromised system analysis,the three skills that separate capable analysts from paper credentials. Skip this if your team doesn't have turnover planned or if you're looking for awareness training for non-security staff; this is built for vetting and upskilling people who will own alerts in your SOC.