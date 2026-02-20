ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..

Immersive Labs (Immersive One): Hands-on cyber skills training platform with AI-driven labs and resilience metrics. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on labs covering offensive, defensive, cloud, AppSec, SOC, IR, and OT scenarios, AI Lab Builder for creating and updating custom training labs, Role-based adaptive learning pathways that adjust to individual performance..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.