Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is a commercial cyber range training tool by ACI Learning. Immersive Labs (Immersive One) is a commercial cyber range training tool by Immersive Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Academic programs and corporate training teams need ACI Learning Skill Labs because it actually lets students break things hands-on instead of watching videos, which is the only way network and security fundamentals stick. The CollegePro sets align with real course calendars across years 1-2, and auto-grading cuts instructor overhead on repetitive validation work. This is built for schools and training departments, not for security operations teams looking to upskill existing staff on incident response or threat hunting; if your goal is certifications and foundational competency, this works; if you need role-specific depth for security engineers already in the field, look elsewhere.
Immersive Labs (Immersive One)
Security teams building measurable resilience programs will get the most from Immersive One, particularly because its resilience scoring and team dynamics analytics actually connect training outcomes to audit-reportable benchmarks instead of just counting completed labs. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0 Awareness and Training, Improvement, and Roles/Responsibilities functions, which means it addresses how skills stick across your organization and feed into governance cycles. Skip this if your priority is rapid individual certification over behavioral change, or if you need offline lab delivery; Immersive One is cloud-first and designed for sustained skill development, not checkbox compliance.
Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs.
Hands-on cyber skills training platform with AI-driven labs and resilience metrics.
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Common questions about comparing ACI Learning Skill Labs vs Immersive Labs (Immersive One) for your cyber range training needs.
ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..
Immersive Labs (Immersive One): Hands-on cyber skills training platform with AI-driven labs and resilience metrics. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on labs covering offensive, defensive, cloud, AppSec, SOC, IR, and OT scenarios, AI Lab Builder for creating and updating custom training labs, Role-based adaptive learning pathways that adjust to individual performance..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ACI Learning Skill Labs differentiates with Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems. Immersive Labs (Immersive One) differentiates with Hands-on labs covering offensive, defensive, cloud, AppSec, SOC, IR, and OT scenarios, AI Lab Builder for creating and updating custom training labs, Role-based adaptive learning pathways that adjust to individual performance.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is developed by ACI Learning. Immersive Labs (Immersive One) is developed by Immersive Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ACI Learning Skill Labs and Immersive Labs (Immersive One) serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Cyber Range. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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