418 Intelligence DEF3NSE: Gamified, live-data cyber skills training & crowdsourcing platform. built by 418 Intelligence. Core capabilities include Real-time global threat learning feeds using live, open-source data, Gamified and incentivized learning environment, Real-time practitioner coaching and collaboration with SMEs..

Immersive Labs (Immersive One): Hands-on cyber skills training platform with AI-driven labs and resilience metrics. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on labs covering offensive, defensive, cloud, AppSec, SOC, IR, and OT scenarios, AI Lab Builder for creating and updating custom training labs, Role-based adaptive learning pathways that adjust to individual performance..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.