Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
418 Intelligence DEF3NSE is a commercial cyber range training tool by 418 Intelligence. Immersive Labs (Immersive One) is a commercial cyber range training tool by Immersive Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SOC analysts and threat hunters who need to sharpen skills against live threat data while building institutional knowledge will see immediate ROI from 418 Intelligence DEF3NSE. The platform combines real-time open-source threat feeds with gamified hands-on scenarios and SME coaching, addressing both NIST PR.AT (workforce training) and ID.RA (risk assessment) simultaneously across startups through enterprises. Skip this if your team needs a finished threat intelligence feed or managed detection service; DEF3NSE assumes practitioners want to do the hunting themselves, not consume pre-packaged answers.
Immersive Labs (Immersive One)
Security teams building measurable resilience programs will get the most from Immersive One, particularly because its resilience scoring and team dynamics analytics actually connect training outcomes to audit-reportable benchmarks instead of just counting completed labs. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0 Awareness and Training, Improvement, and Roles/Responsibilities functions, which means it addresses how skills stick across your organization and feed into governance cycles. Skip this if your priority is rapid individual certification over behavioral change, or if you need offline lab delivery; Immersive One is cloud-first and designed for sustained skill development, not checkbox compliance.
Gamified, live-data cyber skills training & crowdsourcing platform.
Hands-on cyber skills training platform with AI-driven labs and resilience metrics.
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Common questions about comparing 418 Intelligence DEF3NSE vs Immersive Labs (Immersive One) for your cyber range training needs.
418 Intelligence DEF3NSE: Gamified, live-data cyber skills training & crowdsourcing platform. built by 418 Intelligence. Core capabilities include Real-time global threat learning feeds using live, open-source data, Gamified and incentivized learning environment, Real-time practitioner coaching and collaboration with SMEs..
Immersive Labs (Immersive One): Hands-on cyber skills training platform with AI-driven labs and resilience metrics. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on labs covering offensive, defensive, cloud, AppSec, SOC, IR, and OT scenarios, AI Lab Builder for creating and updating custom training labs, Role-based adaptive learning pathways that adjust to individual performance..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
418 Intelligence DEF3NSE differentiates with Real-time global threat learning feeds using live, open-source data, Gamified and incentivized learning environment, Real-time practitioner coaching and collaboration with SMEs. Immersive Labs (Immersive One) differentiates with Hands-on labs covering offensive, defensive, cloud, AppSec, SOC, IR, and OT scenarios, AI Lab Builder for creating and updating custom training labs, Role-based adaptive learning pathways that adjust to individual performance.
418 Intelligence DEF3NSE is developed by 418 Intelligence. Immersive Labs (Immersive One) is developed by Immersive Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
418 Intelligence DEF3NSE and Immersive Labs (Immersive One) serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Cyber Range, Gamification. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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