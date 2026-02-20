Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is a commercial cyber range training tool by ACI Learning. HackSys Extreme Vulnerable Driver (HEVD) is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Academic programs and corporate training teams need ACI Learning Skill Labs because it actually lets students break things hands-on instead of watching videos, which is the only way network and security fundamentals stick. The CollegePro sets align with real course calendars across years 1-2, and auto-grading cuts instructor overhead on repetitive validation work. This is built for schools and training departments, not for security operations teams looking to upskill existing staff on incident response or threat hunting; if your goal is certifications and foundational competency, this works; if you need role-specific depth for security engineers already in the field, look elsewhere.
HackSys Extreme Vulnerable Driver (HEVD)
Kernel security researchers and red teamers building Windows exploitation skills need HackSys Extreme Vulnerable Driver; it's free and has 2,966 GitHub stars because it deliberately packs multiple vulnerability classes into a single driver, letting you practice the full exploit chain without hunting through real-world code. The tool isolates kernel vulnerabilities at teaching scale, so you're not reverse-engineering obfuscated production drivers or waiting for lab access. Skip this if your team needs a sandbox for zero-day triage or incident response simulation; HEVD is purely an offensive learning tool, not a defensive testing platform.
Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs.
A Windows kernel driver intentionally designed with various vulnerabilities to help security researchers practice kernel exploitation techniques.
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Common questions about comparing ACI Learning Skill Labs vs HackSys Extreme Vulnerable Driver (HEVD) for your cyber range training needs.
ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..
HackSys Extreme Vulnerable Driver (HEVD): A Windows kernel driver intentionally designed with various vulnerabilities to help security researchers practice kernel exploitation techniques..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is developed by ACI Learning. HackSys Extreme Vulnerable Driver (HEVD) is open-source with 2,966 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ACI Learning Skill Labs and HackSys Extreme Vulnerable Driver (HEVD) serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Education. Key differences: ACI Learning Skill Labs is Commercial while HackSys Extreme Vulnerable Driver (HEVD) is Free, HackSys Extreme Vulnerable Driver (HEVD) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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