ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..

CybExer Cyber Range Technology: NATO-awarded cyber range platform for training, testing, and validation. built by CybExer. Core capabilities include Hands-on cybersecurity training environment, Vulnerability identification and analysis, Incident response plan testing and validation..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.