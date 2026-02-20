Aceiss: Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring. built by Aceiss. Core capabilities include Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization..

Veza Access Hub: Centralized access mgmt platform for self-service requests & governance. built by Veza Technologies. Core capabilities include Self-service access viewing and requesting, Manager workspace for team access oversight, Access profiles for teams, roles, and projects..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.