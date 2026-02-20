Aceiss: Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring. built by Aceiss. Core capabilities include Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization..

Silverfort Access Intelligence: Access intelligence platform for mapping access paths and enforcing least privilege. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Access path mapping across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, Real-time authentication activity analysis, Unused and excessive privilege identification..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.