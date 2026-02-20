Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aceiss is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Aceiss. Silverfort Access Intelligence is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams wrestling with shadow access and permission creep will find real value in Aceiss for GitHub, where it monitors repository access patterns continuously rather than waiting for annual reviews. The agent-based approach delivers visibility into unauthorized access attempts and anomalous privilege combinations that rules-based systems miss, directly addressing NIST DE.CM and PR.AA. Skip this if you need broad IAM federation or SSO enforcement across your entire infrastructure; Aceiss is narrowly focused on detecting access anomalies after the fact, not preventing bad access decisions upfront.
Silverfort Access Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in access sprawl across hybrid environments need Silverfort Access Intelligence because it actually maps privilege paths instead of just listing who has what. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 areas relevant to access control, particularly PR.AA and ID.AM, and its real-time anomaly detection catches lateral movement attempts that static access reviews never will. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud footprint; the value compounds with infrastructure complexity, not without it.
Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring.
Access intelligence platform for mapping access paths and enforcing least privilege
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Common questions about comparing Aceiss vs Silverfort Access Intelligence for your identity governance and administration needs.
Aceiss: Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring. built by Aceiss. Core capabilities include Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization..
Silverfort Access Intelligence: Access intelligence platform for mapping access paths and enforcing least privilege. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Access path mapping across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, Real-time authentication activity analysis, Unused and excessive privilege identification..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aceiss differentiates with Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization. Silverfort Access Intelligence differentiates with Access path mapping across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, Real-time authentication activity analysis, Unused and excessive privilege identification.
Aceiss is developed by Aceiss. Silverfort Access Intelligence is developed by Silverfort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aceiss and Silverfort Access Intelligence serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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