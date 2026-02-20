Aceiss: Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring. built by Aceiss. Core capabilities include Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization..

Ploy AI Native: AI-powered identity governance platform for automated access management. built by Ploy. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI-driven access reviews, Automated joiner-mover-leaver (JML) workflows, Dynamic role-based access provisioning..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.