Aceiss: Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring. built by Aceiss. Core capabilities include Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization..

Opal Security Intelligence: AI-driven IGA platform managing access for humans, services, and AI agents. built by Opal Security. Core capabilities include Real-time identity data ingestion for humans, service accounts, and AI agents, AI-assisted risk scoring and prioritized risk alerts, Context-aware access orchestration based on behavioral signals and identity types..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.