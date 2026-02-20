Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccuKnox Application Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AccuKnox. ExtraHop IDS is a commercial network detection and response tool by ExtraHop. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams running Kubernetes environments need AccuKnox Application Security because its eBPF and LSM-based runtime security actually stops container breakouts in production, not just flag them in logs. The platform covers AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec in one deployment, and its zero-trust enforcement maps directly to NIST PR.PS and DE.CM without requiring separate tools. Skip this if you're primarily concerned with pre-deployment vulnerability scanning or need deep CSPM coverage; AccuKnox prioritizes runtime detection over cloud posture management.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid or cloud infrastructure need RevealX NDR's IDS when encrypted traffic is your detection blindspot; the built-in decryption capability means you're actually seeing threats in TLS sessions while competitors are flying blind. The continuous PCAP repository and forensic lookback give you 90 days of evidence for incident analysis without the storage footprint of traditional tap-and-store approaches. Skip this if your network is mostly north-south perimeter traffic and you already have solid east-west visibility from your existing tools; RevealX shines when lateral movement and encrypted command channels are your actual threat model.
AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security.
IDS integrated into RevealX NDR for real-time threat detection & investigation
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Common questions about comparing AccuKnox Application Security vs ExtraHop IDS for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..
ExtraHop IDS: IDS integrated into RevealX NDR for real-time threat detection & investigation. built by ExtraHop. Core capabilities include Real-time detection using tens of thousands of curated network signatures, Detection of CVE exploits and file-based malware, Decryption capabilities for monitoring encrypted traffic..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccuKnox Application Security differentiates with Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec). ExtraHop IDS differentiates with Real-time detection using tens of thousands of curated network signatures, Detection of CVE exploits and file-based malware, Decryption capabilities for monitoring encrypted traffic.
AccuKnox Application Security is developed by AccuKnox. ExtraHop IDS is developed by ExtraHop. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccuKnox Application Security and ExtraHop IDS serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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