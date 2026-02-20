Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccessMatrix UAS is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by i-Sprint Innovations. UserLock is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by IS Decisions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.
SMB and mid-market teams managing on-premises or hybrid Active Directory environments need UserLock for context-aware access control that blocks compromised credentials even after MFA bypass. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.AA by enforcing device posture and location checks before granting logon, not just at initial authentication. Skip this if your infrastructure is cloud-native or you lack Active Directory as a core identity system; UserLock's value collapses without AD to anchor on.
Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs.
IAM solution for Active Directory with MFA, SSO, and context-based access controls.
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Common questions about comparing AccessMatrix UAS vs UserLock for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..
UserLock: IAM solution for Active Directory with MFA, SSO, and context-based access controls. built by IS Decisions..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccessMatrix UAS is developed by i-Sprint Innovations. UserLock is developed by IS Decisions. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccessMatrix UAS and UserLock serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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