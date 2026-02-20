AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..

Scalekit IdP-Initiated SSO: Enables secure IdP-initiated SSO with automatic conversion to SP-initiated flows. built by Scalekit. Core capabilities include Automatic conversion of IdP-initiated requests to SP-initiated flows, SAML assertion protection using signed JWTs, One-click login from identity providers..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.