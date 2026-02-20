Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccessMatrix UAS is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by i-Sprint Innovations. PassiveBolt is a commercial decentralized identity tool by PassiveBolt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.
Mid-market and enterprise organizations replacing badge-and-PIN access with cryptographic credentials will find PassiveBolt's blockchain-backed identity model eliminates the shared secret problem that plagues traditional MFA. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AA by binding authorization to hardware-backed key pairs rather than passwords or OTP codes, making credential theft meaningless. Skip this if your access control infrastructure is already heavily invested in centralized IAM systems or you need passwordless solutions that work offline; PassiveBolt's Web3 dependency creates operational friction for air-gapped environments and non-technical staff.
Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs.
Web3-based decentralized identity platform for access control using crypto
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Common questions about comparing AccessMatrix UAS vs PassiveBolt for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..
PassiveBolt: Web3-based decentralized identity platform for access control using crypto. built by PassiveBolt. Core capabilities include Blockchain registry for universally unique identifiers, Cryptographic attestations for access authorization, Web3 identity wallet integration..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccessMatrix UAS differentiates with Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management). PassiveBolt differentiates with Blockchain registry for universally unique identifiers, Cryptographic attestations for access authorization, Web3 identity wallet integration.
AccessMatrix UAS is developed by i-Sprint Innovations. PassiveBolt is developed by PassiveBolt. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccessMatrix UAS and PassiveBolt serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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