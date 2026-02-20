Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccessMatrix UAS is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by i-Sprint Innovations. JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO) is a commercial access management tool by JumpCloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.
JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO)
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy on-prem directory services will find JumpCloud SSO's passwordless authentication and dynamic group provisioning cut deployment time versus point solutions, and SCIM user provisioning handles the access lifecycle without manual intervention. The platform covers NIST PR.AA Identity Management across SAML, OIDC, and MFA enforcement, with pre-built connectors for Slack, Salesforce, and AWS reducing connector engineering. Skip this if you need advanced conditional access policies or deep insider threat detection tied to authentication events; JumpCloud prioritizes onboarding velocity over behavioral analytics.
Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs.
SSO solution for SAML and OIDC apps with MFA and user provisioning
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Common questions about comparing AccessMatrix UAS vs JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO) for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..
JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO): SSO solution for SAML and OIDC apps with MFA and user provisioning. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include SAML 2.0 and OIDC authentication support, Multi-factor authentication enforcement, Passwordless authentication with JumpCloud Go..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccessMatrix UAS differentiates with Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management). JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO) differentiates with SAML 2.0 and OIDC authentication support, Multi-factor authentication enforcement, Passwordless authentication with JumpCloud Go.
AccessMatrix UAS is developed by i-Sprint Innovations. JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO) is developed by JumpCloud. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccessMatrix UAS integrates with OneSpan OTP tokens, Gemalto tokens, V Key tokens, OATH providers, i-Sprint YESsafe token and 4 more. JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO) integrates with Slack, Salesforce, AWS, Github, Atlassian. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AccessMatrix UAS and JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO) serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover SSO, MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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