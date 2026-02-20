Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.

JumpCloud Conditional Access

Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid workforces across multiple identity providers will get the most from JumpCloud Conditional Access; its device and network trust verification layers catch compromised endpoints that pure MFA solutions miss, and SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI compliance built into policy templates reduce manual audit work. The centralized policy engine across identities means you're not re-creating rules for Okta users versus Google Workspace users versus local directory accounts. Not the right fit if you need granular application-level risk scoring or if your org is standardized on a single identity platform; JumpCloud's strength is tying together fragmented identity sprawl, which only matters if you have it.