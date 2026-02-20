Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccessMatrix UAS is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by i-Sprint Innovations. JumpCloud Conditional Access is a commercial access management tool by JumpCloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid workforces across multiple identity providers will get the most from JumpCloud Conditional Access; its device and network trust verification layers catch compromised endpoints that pure MFA solutions miss, and SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI compliance built into policy templates reduce manual audit work. The centralized policy engine across identities means you're not re-creating rules for Okta users versus Google Workspace users versus local directory accounts. Not the right fit if you need granular application-level risk scoring or if your org is standardized on a single identity platform; JumpCloud's strength is tying together fragmented identity sprawl, which only matters if you have it.
Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs.
Policy-driven conditional access control with dynamic authentication requirements
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Common questions about comparing AccessMatrix UAS vs JumpCloud Conditional Access for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..
JumpCloud Conditional Access: Policy-driven conditional access control with dynamic authentication requirements. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include Dynamic policy-driven access control, Context-based and risk-based access policies, Network trust verification..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccessMatrix UAS differentiates with Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management). JumpCloud Conditional Access differentiates with Dynamic policy-driven access control, Context-based and risk-based access policies, Network trust verification.
AccessMatrix UAS is developed by i-Sprint Innovations. JumpCloud Conditional Access is developed by JumpCloud. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccessMatrix UAS integrates with OneSpan OTP tokens, Gemalto tokens, V Key tokens, OATH providers, i-Sprint YESsafe token and 4 more. JumpCloud Conditional Access integrates with Google Chrome Enterprise. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AccessMatrix UAS and JumpCloud Conditional Access serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover SSO. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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