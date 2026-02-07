Acante Data Security Observability: Data security observability platform for Databricks lakehouse environments. built by Acante. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and classification of PII, PCI, and PHI data, Attribute-based, time-bound, and masking access controls, Unified view of data access privileges across users, notebooks, and models..

Immuta Data Access Governance: Centralized data access governance platform for cross-platform policy mgmt. built by Immuta. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery and classification, Natural language policy authoring, Cross-platform policy enforcement..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.