Acante Data Access Observer™: Data access governance platform for modern data and AI stacks. built by Acante. Core capabilities include Security best practices checks with guided remediation, Out-of-the-box guardrails library for continuous governance, Data access pattern monitoring for users, notebooks, and applications..

Sentra DSPM: Cloud-native DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and risk mgmt. built by Sentra. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud-native data discovery across IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and on-premises, AI-based data classification with 95%+ accuracy for structured and unstructured data, Data Security Posture Management with risk scoring and exposure detection..

Both serve the Data Access Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.