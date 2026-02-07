Acante Data Access Observer™: Data access governance platform for modern data and AI stacks. built by Acante. Core capabilities include Security best practices checks with guided remediation, Out-of-the-box guardrails library for continuous governance, Data access pattern monitoring for users, notebooks, and applications..

Guardtime KSI Blockchain: Hash-based blockchain tech for quantum-immune data integrity & authentication. built by Guardtime. Core capabilities include Hash-function-based digital signatures without asymmetric key cryptography, Exabyte-scale signature generation at O(t) complexity, Sub-second settlement via limited-participant consensus protocol..

Both serve the Data Access Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.