Acante Data Access Observer™: Data access governance platform for modern data and AI stacks. built by Acante. Core capabilities include Security best practices checks with guided remediation, Out-of-the-box guardrails library for continuous governance, Data access pattern monitoring for users, notebooks, and applications..

BigID Data Security Platform: Enterprise data security platform with DSPM, DLP, privacy, and AI security. built by BigID. Core capabilities include AI-powered data classification across 100+ languages, Agentless data discovery across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)..

Both serve the Data Access Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.