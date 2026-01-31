Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acalvio ShadowPlex is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Acalvio Technologies. Thinkst Applied Research is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Thinkst Applied Research. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with exposed APIs, web applications, or IoT infrastructure should use ShadowPlex to catch reconnaissance and credential attacks before they reach production systems. The platform's external-facing decoys generate high-fidelity threat intelligence in STIX format while monitoring for password spraying and brute-force attempts, directly addressing ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your attack surface is entirely internal or if you need deep visibility into post-breach lateral movement; ShadowPlex is optimized for early detection at the perimeter, not incident response.
Startups and mid-market teams running lean security programs should use Thinkst Canary to catch attackers actually moving through their network rather than waiting for alerts from tools they can't afford to tune properly. You deploy a honeypot in under three minutes and get notified the moment it's touched; Canarytokens extends that same logic to documents and emails at zero cost, covering both NIST Detect and Identify functions without requiring infrastructure investment. Skip this if you need deep forensics on how a breach happened after the fact or expect vendor hand-holding during incident response; Thinkst excels at triggering the alarm, not unraveling the full kill chain.
Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection
Deception-based breach detection tools including honeypots & canary tokens.
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Common questions about comparing Acalvio ShadowPlex vs Thinkst Applied Research for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acalvio ShadowPlex: Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include External-facing decoys for web apps, APIs, and IPv6 IIoT services, Reconnaissance detection and early attack visibility, Credential abuse monitoring (password spraying, brute-force, credential stuffing)..
Thinkst Applied Research: Deception-based breach detection tools including honeypots & canary tokens. built by Thinkst Applied Research. Core capabilities include Honeypot deployment in under 3 minutes via Thinkst Canary, Free deception token generation via Canarytokens, Open-source canary daemon via OpenCanary..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acalvio ShadowPlex differentiates with External-facing decoys for web apps, APIs, and IPv6 IIoT services, Reconnaissance detection and early attack visibility, Credential abuse monitoring (password spraying, brute-force, credential stuffing). Thinkst Applied Research differentiates with Honeypot deployment in under 3 minutes via Thinkst Canary, Free deception token generation via Canarytokens, Open-source canary daemon via OpenCanary.
Acalvio ShadowPlex is developed by Acalvio Technologies. Thinkst Applied Research is developed by Thinkst Applied Research. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acalvio ShadowPlex and Thinkst Applied Research serve similar Honeypots & Deception use cases: both are Honeypots & Deception tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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