Acalvio ShadowPlex: Deception platform using external-facing decoys for threat intel & recon detection. built by Acalvio Technologies. Core capabilities include External-facing decoys for web apps, APIs, and IPv6 IIoT services, Reconnaissance detection and early attack visibility, Credential abuse monitoring (password spraying, brute-force, credential stuffing)..

Thinkst Applied Research: Deception-based breach detection tools including honeypots & canary tokens. built by Thinkst Applied Research. Core capabilities include Honeypot deployment in under 3 minutes via Thinkst Canary, Free deception token generation via Canarytokens, Open-source canary daemon via OpenCanary..

Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.