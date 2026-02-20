Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

SecurityZones SURBL BV: Domain reputation threat intelligence feeds for malicious domain detection. built by securityzones. Core capabilities include Domain reputation threat intelligence feeds, MULTI feed for phishing and botnet domains, FRESH feed for newly registered domains..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.