Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

IPQS Proxy Detection Database: Database for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor nodes, and high-risk IP addresses. built by ipqualityscore. Core capabilities include Hourly database updates, Proxy and VPN detection, Tor exit node identification..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.