Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by Abusix. IPQS Proxy Detection Database is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by ipqualityscore. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market security teams that need to block malicious IPs and domains without burning out on false positives should run Abusix Threat Intelligence into their mail gateways and firewalls. The sub-1% false positive rate is genuinely rare in reputation scoring platforms; most competitors force you to tune aggressively or whitelist constantly. Skip this if you need deep malware analysis or incident response automation; Abusix is a feed engine, not a detection platform, and its NIST coverage skews toward continuous monitoring rather than incident analysis.
Startups and SMBs blocking fraud at login and checkout will see immediate ROI from IPQS Proxy Detection Database, which flags residential proxies and Tor nodes that competitor tools miss, cutting false positives where speed matters most. Hourly database updates and adjustable strictness levels mean you're not fighting last week's threat intel, and the on-premise option keeps sensitive IP lookups off cloud infrastructure if your compliance team demands it. Skip this if you need a broader threat intelligence platform; IPQS is purpose-built for proxy and VPN detection, not geopolitical risk scoring or malware attribution.
Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives.
Database for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor nodes, and high-risk IP addresses
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Common questions about comparing Abusix Threat Intelligence vs IPQS Proxy Detection Database for your threat intel feeds needs.
Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..
IPQS Proxy Detection Database: Database for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor nodes, and high-risk IP addresses. built by ipqualityscore. Core capabilities include Hourly database updates, Proxy and VPN detection, Tor exit node identification..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abusix Threat Intelligence differentiates with Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring. IPQS Proxy Detection Database differentiates with Hourly database updates, Proxy and VPN detection, Tor exit node identification.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is developed by Abusix. IPQS Proxy Detection Database is developed by ipqualityscore. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abusix Threat Intelligence and IPQS Proxy Detection Database serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both are Threat Intel Feeds tools, both cover IP Lookup, Threat Feed, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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