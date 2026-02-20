Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

IPQS IP Address Abuse Feed: Daily threat intel feed identifying malicious IPs with abuse classifications. built by ipqualityscore. Core capabilities include Daily CSV file delivery with malicious IP addresses, Attack classification and abuse type identification, Residential proxy detection and database..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.