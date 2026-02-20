Abusix Guardian: Suite for abuse desk mgmt, email blocklisting & threat intel for ISPs. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Abuse Desk Management for handling and automating security incident workflows, Large-scale email blocklisting via Abusix Mail Intelligence, Real-time threat intelligence and actionable insights via Guardian Intel..

SecureAck A-Ops Platform: Security automation platform for IT and OT environments with SOAR capabilities. built by SecureAck Limited. Core capabilities include Unlimited security automations, Cross-team collaboration workflows, 24/7 monitoring and management (MAaaS)..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.