Abusix Guardian Ops: Network abuse management platform for ISPs to automate abuse case handling. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Automated abuse case workflow management, Network reputation monitoring and protection, Reduction of mean time to resolution (MTTR) for security incidents..

cPacket Unified Observability Platform: Modular network observability platform for packet brokering, capture & analytics. built by cPacket Networks. Core capabilities include Line-rate packet capture up to 100Gbps, Packet brokering with 100% packet accountability, Simultaneous packet capture, retrieval, and analytics..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.