Abusix Guardian Mail: Email threat protection using blocklists, blocking 99.6%+ of email threats. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Email threat blocking via blocklists (99.6%+ block rate), Multi-layered email defense, Network and sender reputation protection..

SpamExperts Incoming Email Filtering: Email filtering service protecting against spam, viruses, and phishing. built by SpamExperts. Core capabilities include Incoming email filtering for spam, viruses, ransomware, phishing, and malware, Email continuity with message storage and retry delivery during outages, Live quarantine with real-time threat visibility..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.